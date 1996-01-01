An unpolarized beam of light from an ordinary tungsten bulb is incident in the x direction and has an intensity I inc . It crosses two ideal linear sheet polarizers stacked one behind the other. The transmission axis of the first sheet is perpendicular to the x-axis, while the transmission axis of the second sheet forms an angle Φ with respect to the first. Determine the value of Φ if the intensity of the light emerging from the two polarizers is I inc /6.