23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics The Carnot Cycle
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
A single mole of a monatomic gas is subjected to a Carnot cycle, with the hot reservoir at 450°C and the cold reservoir at 300°C. The initial pressure is set at 10 atm, and the volume triples during the isothermal expansion phase. Calculate the efficiency of this cycle.
