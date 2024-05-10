18. Waves & Sound
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two transverse pulses are traveling towards each other through a slinky. Pulse A is moving to the right, and Pulse B is moving to the left. When the pulses intersect, the slinky is completely straight. Discuss what happens to the energy of the pulses at this point.
