14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
Intro to Torque
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Estimate the force applied by a spanner near each of the six points of the screws on a machine's cylinder head that need to be fastened with 74 m•N torque and the six-sided screw head is 16 mm across.
