10. Conservation of Energy
Force & Potential Energy
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
A single particle is moving in an environment that is characterized by a potential energy graph shown in the figure below. Determine the x-component of the force (magnitude and direction) acting on the particle when it is positioned at (i) x = 3 cm, (ii) 6 cm, and (iii) 10 cm along its path.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i)- 250 N, (ii) 0 N, (iii) 500 N
B
(i) -250 N, (ii) 0 N, (iii) 50 N
C
(i) 150 N, (ii) 10 N, (iii) 500 N
D
(i) 250 N, (ii) 0 N, (iii) 100 N