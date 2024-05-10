20. Heat and Temperature
Linear Thermal Expansion
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Suppose that a steel Tokyo Skytree which is 400 m tall, experiences a temperature change from 3.0 °C in January to 28 °C in July. Determine what the change in the height of the tower will be. Hint: Ignore the steel beam angles and treat the tower like a vertical beam.
