36. Special Relativity
Consequences of Relativity
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
An aircraft flies 5900 km per day around Earth at 210 m/s. The aircraft returns to its starting point 4 days later at the same speed. How much has the pilot aged compared to their airbase colleagues? Hint: Use the binomial approximation.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
59 ns
B
49 ns
C
28 ns
D
99 ns