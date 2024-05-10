16. Angular Momentum
Conservation of Angular Momentum
16. Angular Momentum Conservation of Angular Momentum
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
A roundabout in a park has a diameter of 3.4 m and is rotating freely at an angular speed of 0.90 radians per second. The roundabout's total moment of inertia is calculated to be about 1540 kg·m². If three children initially on the ground, each weighing about 55 kg, decide to hop onto its edge, what would be its new angular speed?
