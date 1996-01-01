25. Electric Potential
40PRACTICE PROBLEM
During a nanotech experiment, a scientist has two tiny mercury spheres, each bearing a 0.20 nC charge and having a surface potential of 100 V. Upon merging these spheres into a single larger one, what would the potential at the surface of the combined sphere be?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
163 V
B
240 V
C
300 V
D
159 V