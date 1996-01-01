2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vertical Motion and Free Fall
45PRACTICE PROBLEM
A boy standing on a cliff 30.0 m above the ground observes a bird in the sky dropping a stone. The stone hits the ground 1.58 s after it passes the cliff. Determine the height from which the bird releases the stone. Assume the stone is initially at rest.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
46.1 m
B
16.1 m
C
17.7 m
D
47.7 m