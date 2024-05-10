21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases The Ideal Gas Law
73PRACTICE PROBLEM
During an underwater expedition, an explorer inhales oxygen from her tank, filling her lungs to their maximum capacity of 5.5 L while she is located 10 m below the sea's surface. If she quickly ascends to the surface, what would be the volume of her lungs? Would this be a good idea to attempt? Hint: The density of seawater is 1025 kg/m3 and 1 atm = 101325 Pa.
During an underwater expedition, an explorer inhales oxygen from her tank, filling her lungs to their maximum capacity of 5.5 L while she is located 10 m below the sea's surface. If she quickly ascends to the surface, what would be the volume of her lungs? Would this be a good idea to attempt? Hint: The density of seawater is 1025 kg/m3 and 1 atm = 101325 Pa.