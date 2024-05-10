During an underwater expedition, an explorer inhales oxygen from her tank, filling her lungs to their maximum capacity of 5.5 L while she is located 10 m below the sea's surface. If she quickly ascends to the surface, what would be the volume of her lungs? Would this be a good idea to attempt? Hint: The density of seawater is 1025 kg/m3 and 1 atm = 101325 Pa.