A US corporation manufactured 1000 dishwashers (1400 W at 120 V ) that were initially intended to be sold to US households, however, they now have to be shipped to the middle east so they include a Dual Channel Voltage Converter (110/120V to 220/240V, also can change from 220/240V to 110/120V). The standard household electric power in the Middle East is 240 V while in the United States is 120 V. Calculate the current drawn by the converter (connected to a dishwasher) when plugged into a 240-V line. What is the converter's perceived resistance when connected to 240 V?