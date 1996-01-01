33. Geometric Optics
Refraction of Light & Snell's Law
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
A beam of sunlight strikes a right triangle prism, as shown in the figure below. The incident angle of the beam on side BC of the prism is 60°. The blue light exits side AB parallel to the normal side AB. Given that the refractive index for yellow in this type of glass is 3.5% higher than that of blue, calculate the angular deviation between the yellow light and the blue light exiting the prism.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.1°
B
1.6°
C
2.1°
D
2.8°