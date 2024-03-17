1. Intro to Physics Units
Solving Density Problems
PRACTICE PROBLEM
Astronomers are always on the lookout for objects that can potentially be hazardous if they crash into our planet. In the past, they spotted one such object having a strange dimension of 20 km × 10 km × 7 km. A space probe was sent to study the object that orbited it at an altitude of 5 km above its surface. They estimated its density to be 5.6 × 103 kg/m3. For comparison, determine the radius of a spherical asteroid having the same mass and density.
