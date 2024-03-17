Astronomers are always on the lookout for objects that can potentially be hazardous if they crash into our planet. In the past, they spotted one such object having a strange dimension of 20 km × 10 km × 7 km. A space probe was sent to study the object that orbited it at an altitude of 5 km above its surface. They estimated its density to be 5.6 × 103 kg/m3. For comparison, determine the radius of a spherical asteroid having the same mass and density.