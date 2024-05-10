12. Rotational Kinematics
Converting Between Linear & Rotational
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
A satellite is in a stable circular, counterclockwise orbit around the Earth, moving with a constant speed. The satellite's position in the Earth-centered inertial frame, projected onto the equatorial plane, is given by the vector equation:
r=Rcos(ωt) i^+Rsin(ωt) j^,
where R is the radius of the orbit, and ω=v/R is the angular velocity with respect to Earth. Assuming the orbit is counterclockwise, determine the velocity v and angular velocity ω of the satellite. Is v = ω × r?
