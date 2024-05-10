A satellite is in a stable circular, counterclockwise orbit around the Earth, moving with a constant speed. The satellite's position in the Earth-centered inertial frame, projected onto the equatorial plane, is given by the vector equation:

﻿ r ⃗ = R cos ⁡ ( ω t ) i ^ + R sin ⁡ ( ω t ) j ^ \vec{r}=R\cos (\omega t)\ \hat{i}+R\sin (\omega t)\ \hat{j} r =Rcos(ωt) i^+Rsin(ωt) j^​﻿,