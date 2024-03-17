14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
Intro to Torque
14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics Intro to Torque
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
What torque does an artist exert on a turntable while molding a vase at 1.7 rev/s with a frictional force of 1.6 N between his hands and clay? Given the vase diameter is 13.0 cm and the moment of inertia is 0.13 kg•m².
What torque does an artist exert on a turntable while molding a vase at 1.7 rev/s with a frictional force of 1.6 N between his hands and clay? Given the vase diameter is 13.0 cm and the moment of inertia is 0.13 kg•m².