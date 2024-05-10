19. Fluid Mechanics
Intro to Pressure
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
A deep-sea diver measures the absolute pressure at his current depth to be 320 atmospheres. If the surface area of his helmet's viewing port is 8.0 × 10-3 m2, calculate the magnitude of the force exerted by water on it.
