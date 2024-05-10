15. Rotational Equilibrium
Torque & Equilibrium
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
An artist holds a 2.0 m long, uniformly distributed 11.0-kg rod for a performance. Determine the forces (both in magnitude and direction) he needs to apply with each hand to keep the rod balanced. Further, find out where he should shift his left hand so that the force required by either hand does not exceed 151 N and 86 N.
