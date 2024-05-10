21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases The Ideal Gas Law
77PRACTICE PROBLEM
If on an extremely hot day, meteorologists recorded temperatures reaching upwards of 50°C, and that the relative humidity was recorded as being around 70 %, what would be the approximate value for the partial pressure of water vapor on this specific day, given that the saturated vapor pressure of water at the same temperature is 1.23 × 104 N/m2?
If on an extremely hot day, meteorologists recorded temperatures reaching upwards of 50°C, and that the relative humidity was recorded as being around 70 %, what would be the approximate value for the partial pressure of water vapor on this specific day, given that the saturated vapor pressure of water at the same temperature is 1.23 × 104 N/m2?