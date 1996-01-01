26. Capacitors & Dielectrics
Intro To Dielectrics
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
In an experiment, a parallel-plate capacitor with an initial capacitance of Ci and plate separation x is used. A layer of polystyrene with dielectric constant κp and thickness x/3 is inserted between the plates without altering the plate separation. Determine the resulting change in capacitance due to the polystyrene dielectric. Note that the capacitor is isolated and under vacuum conditions.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Ci/(1+2κp)
B
3Ci/(1+2κp)
C
Ciκp/(1+2κp)
D
3Ciκp/(1+2κp)