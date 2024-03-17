An athlete prepares to throw a baseball by swinging their forearm, which acts as a lever rotating about the elbow joint. The baseball, with a mass of 0.145 kg, is held in the hand at a distance of 35 cm from the elbow. The triceps muscle applies a force to swing the forearm and the ball, accelerating the ball from rest to 30 m/s in 0.50 s just before release. Assuming the forearm has a mass of 1.5 kg and acts like a uniform rod, and the triceps applies force 2.0 cm from the elbow on the opposite side, calculate the force exerted by the triceps muscle.



