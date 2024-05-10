34. Wave Optics
Diffraction
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two drones are flying approximately 30 km apart from each other at an altitude of approximately 1500 km. Using Rayleigh's criterion, determine the minimum size necessary for a receiving antenna to resolve the two transmissions, if they transmit radio waves with a wavelength of 5 cm.
