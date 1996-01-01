In the wind industry, several research projects are underway to investigate the effect of the friction torque of the wind-turbine pitch bearings on wind power efficiency. To estimate the friction torque losses, a researcher measures the angular speed variation of a wind turbine inside a laboratory. The moment of inertia of the turbine is 3.0 kg•m2. The researcher gives different initial angular speeds to the turbine and measures the time required for the turbine to reach 0.25 % of its initial angular speed. The collected data are shown in the table below. Calculate the magnitude of the friction torque. Note that once the turbine reaches the desired initial angular speed, it will be subject only to frictional forces. Hint: Plot a graph using the data from the table.