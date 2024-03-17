17. Periodic Motion
Energy in Simple Harmonic Motion
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two horizontally oscillating springs A and B, have two blocks with the same mass attached to their free ends and oscillate with the same frequency. The other ends of the springs are fixed. The total energy of the attached block of spring A is 4.0 times that of the attached block of spring B. Determine the ratio of their amplitudes.
