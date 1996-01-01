25. Electric Potential
Electric Potential
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
Three-point charges are located on the x-axis at x = -a, 0, and a. The charge at the origin is negative and has a magnitude of q, while the other two charges are positive and have a magnitude of 2q each. Find an expression for the electric field at a point P located on the y-axis, such that y << a.
