12. Rotational Kinematics
Converting Between Linear & Rotational
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the speed of a point at the top of a skateboard's wheel that has a diameter of 68.0 cm after 2.76 s has passed, when the skateboarder accelerates from rest at a rate of 1.50 m/s². Please note that the wheel's lowest point remains stationary and in contact with the ground at any moment in time.
