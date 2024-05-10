19. Fluid Mechanics
Intro to Pressure
19. Fluid Mechanics Intro to Pressure
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
A submarine made mostly of steel is moving at a depth of 1500 m in the sea. At this depth, the pressure is 150 times that of the atmospheric pressure. Given that 1 atm = 1.0 x 105 N/m2 and the bulk modulus is 140 x 109 N/m2, calculate by what percentage the interior volume of the submarine would change descending from the surface of the sea.
A submarine made mostly of steel is moving at a depth of 1500 m in the sea. At this depth, the pressure is 150 times that of the atmospheric pressure. Given that 1 atm = 1.0 x 105 N/m2 and the bulk modulus is 140 x 109 N/m2, calculate by what percentage the interior volume of the submarine would change descending from the surface of the sea.