25. Electric Potential
38PRACTICE PROBLEM
The graph represents the electric potential for the two-point charges situated at positions x = m and x = n, respectively, along the x-axis. Determine the ratio of their magnitudes, |qm/qn|.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1/2
B
1
C
2
D
1/3