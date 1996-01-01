2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vertical Motion and Free Fall
51PRACTICE PROBLEM
A stone is thrown vertically upwards which travels up to a height of 20.0 m with an acceleration of 1.2 m/s2 and thereafter its acceleration is equal to acceleration due to gravity. Determine the maximum height attained by the stone.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
24.9 m
B
20.4 m
C
2.44 m
D
22.4 m