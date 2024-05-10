10. Conservation of Energy
Gravitational Potential Energy
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A uniform plank, 5.00 m in length and weighing around 12.0 kg, rests against a smooth surface at an angle of approximately 30.0° to the ground. If the plank is pushed to a vertical position, how much will its gravitational potential energy increase?
