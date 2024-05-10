20. Heat and Temperature
Calorimetry with Temperature and Phase Changes
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 190 kg copper kettle (specific heat capacity: 390 J/kg·°C) is initially filled with 720 kg of milk at 19°C. If a burner provides energy at a rate of 59,000 kJ/h, how long will it take the milk reach its boiling point? (Assume the specific heat capacity of milk is similar to that of water: 4186 J/kg·°C).
