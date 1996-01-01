6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Forces in Connected Systems of Objects
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
One 3.5-kg flower pot hangs from a weightless string attached to another 3.5-kg flower pot, which is also suspended by a weightless string. If both pots remain stationary, calculate the tension in each string.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
FT1 = 34 N, FT2 = 68 N
B
FT1 = 32 N, FT2 = 68 N
C
FT1 = 34 N, FT2 = 69 N
D
FT1 = 30 N, FT2 = 69 N