22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
Cyclic Thermodynamic Processes
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Nitrogen gas serves as the working fluid in a thermal engine. The pV diagram of the thermal engine's cyclic transformation is shown below. Calculate the thermodynamic state of nitrogen at point B.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
p = 1.5 × 105 Pa, V = 3.0 × 10-6 m3, and T = 800 K.
B
p = 1.5 × 105 Pa, V = 4.0 × 10-6 m3, and T = 600 K.
C
p = 2.6 × 105 Pa, V = 3.0 × 10-6 m3, and T = 600 K.
D
p = 2.6 × 105 Pa, V = 4.0 × 10-6 m3, and T = 800 K.