20. Heat and Temperature
Volume Thermal Expansion
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
You have a metallic rectangular plate with a length of l and a width of w at a specific temperature. Study the change in the area of this plate under a change in temperature ΔT while neglecting the effect of all minimal quantities. The coefficient of linear expansion is α.
