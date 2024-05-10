21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
82PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a hypothetical universe, the behavior of 'perfect' gases is somewhat different from ours. In this universe, if the pressure and mass are kept constant the volume is proportional to the absolute temperature raised to a power of 3/2. Given that, all other laws are similar to those of our universe, what would be the ideal gas law in this universe?
