7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Stacked Blocks
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
A heavy block is on the floor of a moving bus. Given that, the coefficient of static friction between the floor of the bus and the block is 0.45, calculate the maximum deceleration of the bus that won't cause the block to slide forward.
