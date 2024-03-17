A student is experimenting with a spring. He arranges it in a horizontal orientation, attaches a rubber ball of 30 g to one of its ends, and fixes the other end of the spring to a wall. He then compresses the spring by 3.0 cm and releases it so that it oscillates with the same amplitude. Afterward, he draws its energy versus distance from the equilibrium curve given in the figure below, assuming there is no friction and the mass of the spring is negligible. If the spring constant of the spring is 40 N/m, find the kinetic energy of the spring corresponding to x = 2.0 cm from the graph.



