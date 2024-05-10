18. Waves & Sound
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
A car alarm emits a sound with a frequency of 800 Hz. A breeze is blowing at a speed of about 6 m/sec eastwards. What will be the observed frequency moving westwards towards the alarm at a speed of about 4 m/sec? Assume that the temperature is around 20°C.
