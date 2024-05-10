Scientists are experimenting with a super strong material. They made a thin thread out of the material and hung a block of 6.2 kg by the thread from the ceiling. The thread has a length of 4.0 m and a diameter of 1.3 mm. If a transverse wave pulse is created in the thread by giving the block a little jerk, find the speed with which the pulse would move along the thread. [Assume that the material has a density of 8900 kg/m3.]