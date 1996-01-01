24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Field
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the linear charge density λ, for the scenario depicted in the figure below which shows a cross-section of two indefinitely long uniformly charged thin wires along the z-axis. Derive a formula for the magnitude of the electric field E at a height s above the center point situated between these charged wires.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
[1 / 2?ε₀] [8λs / (d - 4s)]
B
[1 / 2?ε₀] [8λ / (d + 4s)]
C
[1 / 4?ε₀] [λs / (d 2 - s 2)]
D
[1 / 4?ε₀] [16λs / (d 2 + 4s 2)]