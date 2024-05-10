19. Fluid Mechanics
Intro to Pressure
19. Fluid Mechanics Intro to Pressure
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
A woodworker is planning on using an aluminum rivet to join two wooden planks together. The rivet should be able to handle shear forces up to about 2500 N. Given that the safety factor is 5, what should be the minimum diameter of the rivet that the woodworker must choose to use?
