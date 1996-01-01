10. Conservation of Energy
Force & Potential Energy
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
An object is moving along the y-axis with a potential energy function U = 5y2 + 3, where y is the vertical distance traveled and is in meters. Determine the y-component of the force acting on the object when it is at (i) y = 0 m, (ii) y = 2 m, and (iii) y = 6 m.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) 10N, (ii) -20N, (iii) -60N
B
(i) 0N (ii) -20N , (iii)-60N
C
(i) 20N, (ii) 0N, (iii) 60N
D
(i) 0N, (ii) -20N, (iii) 40N