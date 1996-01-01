36. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
36. Special Relativity Inertial Reference Frames
86PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider an aircraft travelling 5500 km per day across Germany at 230 m/s. The aircraft returns to its starting point 3 days later at the same speed. Has the pilot aged less or more than their colleagues at the airbase?
Consider an aircraft travelling 5500 km per day across Germany at 230 m/s. The aircraft returns to its starting point 3 days later at the same speed. Has the pilot aged less or more than their colleagues at the airbase?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Less by 21 ns
B
Equal by 72 ks
C
More by 21 ns
D
None