19. Fluid Mechanics
Intro to Pressure
19. Fluid Mechanics Intro to Pressure
40PRACTICE PROBLEM
A mountain climber quickly descends vertically at an average speed of about 8.0 m/s due to bad weather conditions and starts experiencing ear discomfort due to rapid changes in air pressures around him/her. What could be his/her tolerance limit for the increase in air pressure (dP/dT)?
A mountain climber quickly descends vertically at an average speed of about 8.0 m/s due to bad weather conditions and starts experiencing ear discomfort due to rapid changes in air pressures around him/her. What could be his/her tolerance limit for the increase in air pressure (dP/dT)?