A 1.52 kg block of gallium being stored at its melting point temperature of 30.0°C is kept in an iron container of mass 0.430 kg. The container contains 0.510 kg of water. Given that, the initial temperature of the container and water is 90.5°C and the final temperature of the system is 36.6°C. Calculate what the latent heat of fusion of gallium will be.

[Hint: The specific heat capabilities of gallium, iron, and water are respectively 370 J/kg°C, 450 J/kg°C, and 4180 J/kg°C]