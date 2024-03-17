11. Momentum & Impulse
Types of Collisions
11. Momentum & Impulse Types of Collisions
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two carts, A, with mass m and B, with mass 2m, are placed on a frictionless horizontal track. They are connected by a massless spring with a spring constant k, which is initially compressed by an amount X from its natural length. The system is released from rest with the spring in its compressed state. Find the speeds of carts A and B when they no longer are in contact with the spring.
Two carts, A, with mass m and B, with mass 2m, are placed on a frictionless horizontal track. They are connected by a massless spring with a spring constant k, which is initially compressed by an amount X from its natural length. The system is released from rest with the spring in its compressed state. Find the speeds of carts A and B when they no longer are in contact with the spring.