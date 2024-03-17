16. Angular Momentum
Intro to Angular Momentum
16. Angular Momentum Intro to Angular Momentum
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
An electron moves in a helical trajectory within a uniform magnetic field oriented along the y-axis. The position of the electron is described by the vector
r=bcos(c2πy)i^+y j^+bsin(c2πy) k^
where b represents the radius of the helical path, c denotes the pitch of the helix, and y varies as y=vyt , where vy is the constant component of velocity along the y−axis. Determine the time-dependent angular momentum L of the electron about the origin.
