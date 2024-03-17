An electron moves in a helical trajectory within a uniform magnetic field oriented along the y-axis. The position of the electron is described by the vector





﻿ r ⃗ = b cos ⁡ ( 2 π y c ) i ^ + y j ^ + b sin ⁡ ( 2 π y c ) k ^ \begin{array}{l}\vec{r}=b\cos \left(\frac{2\pi y}{c}\right)\hat{\mathbf{i}}+y\ \hat{\mathbf{j}}+b\sin (\frac{2\pi y}{c})\hat{\mathbf{\ k}}\end{array} r =bcos(c2πy​)i^+y j^​+bsin(c2πy​) k^​﻿





where ﻿ b b b﻿ represents the radius of the helical path, ﻿ c c c﻿ denotes the pitch of the helix, and ﻿ y y y﻿ varies as ﻿ y = v y t y=v_{y}t y=vy​t﻿ , where ﻿ v y v_{y} vy​﻿ is the constant component of velocity along the ﻿ y − a x i s y-axis y−axis﻿. Determine the time-dependent angular momentum ﻿ L ⃗ \vec{L} L ﻿ of the electron about the origin.



