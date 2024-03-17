17. Periodic Motion
17. Periodic Motion Simple Harmonic Motion of Vertical Springs
Determine the maximum acceleration of a 1.70-kg ball and the point at which it first occurs if it is set into motion from a lightweight spring suspended vertically, initially compressed by 17 cm from the neutral position (where y = 0) and completing each oscillation in 0.46 seconds. Additionally, at what point will this maximum acceleration first be achieved?
