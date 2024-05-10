20. Heat and Temperature
Heat Transfer
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
If the temperature within a planet's crust rises by 1.0°C for every 32 m, calculate the heat transferred from the interior to the surface of the planet in 1 hour. Assume the radius of the planet is 6.7 × 106 m and the thermal conductivity of the planet's crust is 0.82 J/s.m·°C.
