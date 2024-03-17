18. Waves & Sound
Average Power of Waves on Strings
18. Waves & Sound Average Power of Waves on Strings
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a physics experiment, two sinusoidal waves are generated along a stretched string, each with the same frequency. The experiment records that one wave carries 1.6 times the power of the other. Calculate the ratio of their amplitudes.
In a physics experiment, two sinusoidal waves are generated along a stretched string, each with the same frequency. The experiment records that one wave carries 1.6 times the power of the other. Calculate the ratio of their amplitudes.